Iran took too long to strike deal, must pay a price: Trump

00:37

'Iran's Military is a complete and total mess. Much of it, like their Navy and Air Force, doesn't even exist anymore - They have been completely defeated. Iran is all talk and no action. The Bully of the Middle East is DEAD!!! They've taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP,' he said.





Meanwhile, Iran's Consulate General (CG) in Mumbai said that self-proclaimed peacemaker has set the region ablaze. -- ANI

Stating that Iran has taken too long to negotiate a peace deal, President Donald Trump has warned that Tehran would now 'have to pay the price'.The US military had hit targets inside Iran in response to the downing of an Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday.Trump on Wednesday reiterated his claim that the naval blockade implemented by the US has been akin to a steel wall- nothing gets through it sans their nod.'The Fake News Media refuses to report how EFFECTIVE the U.S. Naval BLOCKADE is, the most successful Blockade in the history of Naval Warfare. NOTHING GETS THROUGH unless we want it to. IT IS A STEEL WALL! Iran is doing ZERO business, not paying their military, or any of their bills, and quickly becoming a FAILED NATION! Lots of oil is getting out. Praise be to Allah! President DONALD J. TRUMP,' Trump said in his post on Truth Social.Trump also added that Iran's military is in tatters and the navy and air force have ceased to exist.