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India closely monitoring attack on merchant ship off Oman

Thu, 11 June 2026
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Amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region, the Indian Embassy in Muscat on Thursday said it is "closely monitoring" an incident involving a vessel off Oman's Shinas port earlier in the day.

In a post on X, the Indian mission said: "We have learnt of an incident involving a vessel off Shinas port of Oman, earlier today. We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local authorities for further details."

It did not disclose further details.

The post came around the same time when Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed that three Indian seafarers, who were earlier reported missing on Wednesday after a US military attack on a commercial vessel off the Oman coast, were dead. PTI

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