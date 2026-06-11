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India, Bangladesh DG-level border talks conclude in Delhi

Thu, 11 June 2026
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India and Bangladesh on Thursday concluded their four-day DG-level border talks in New Delhi on various issues including assault on Border Security Force troops and Indian civilians by Bangladeshi nationals and the breaching of the frontier fence by Bangladeshis, officials said.

The 57th edition of these talks were held between the BSF and its counterpart Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at the headquarters of the Indian paramilitary at Lodhi Road.

It was probably the first time in the history of these talks that the customary joint press conference by the directors general (DsG) of the two forces, post the signing of a joint record of discussions, was not held.

A press statement on the discussions held during the talks was awaited till the publication of this report.

The Indian delegation was led by BSF DG Praveen Kumar while the Bangladeshi side was headed by BGB DG Maj Gen Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui.

The talks that began after the BGB delegation landed in Delhi on June 8 concluded on Thursday and the guests have returned, officials said.

The meeting assumed significance as it was being held for the first time since the BNP government took charge in Dhaka early this year and West Bengal elected a new BJP government. -- PTI

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