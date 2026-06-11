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In 1-2 days, we will know more: BJP on TMC merger

Thu, 11 June 2026
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BJP Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday claimed that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) would cease to exist, saying developments in the coming days would provide greater clarity amid the ongoing political turmoil within the party.

Speaking to ANI, Dubey referred to his earlier statement about the future of the Mamata Banerjee-led party and hinted at rapid political developments.

"In Baba's city, everything said turns out to be true. In 1-2 days, we will know more," Dubey said.

His remarks come at a time when the TMC is facing internal dissent, with multiple resignations, allegations of factionalism and public disagreements among senior leaders.

The latest flashpoint emerged today when senior TMC MP and advocate Kalyan Banerjee publicly criticised the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee over a legal matter and accused him of displaying an "arrogant attitude."

Kalyan Banerjee went so far as to issue an ultimatum to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, saying she should choose between him and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. He also announced that he would no longer appear in legal matters on behalf of Abhishek Banerjee.

The developments come amid a series of resignations from the Rajya Sabha. TMC MP Prakash Chik Baraik resigned from the Upper House on Wednesday, becoming the third party MP to do so within a week after Sushmita Dev and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray stepped down earlier.

Meanwhile, rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has claimed that a group of 20 MPs has sought separate seating arrangements in the Lok Sabha and expressed support for the NDA.

However, TMC Lok Sabha MP Pratima Mondal rejected reports linking her to the alleged move and challenged the rebel faction to produce any document bearing her signature. She reaffirmed her loyalty to the party and said she would remain with the Trinamool Congress until 2029. -- ANI

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