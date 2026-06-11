IMD issues red alert for thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds in Delhi

23:42

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The weather office forecast very light to light rainfall at most places and

moderate rainfall at isolated locations, accompanied by thunderstorms,

lightning and strong surface winds of 70-80 kmph, gusting up to 90 kmph.



Dust-raising winds are also likely over several parts of the city.





A red alert signifies "take action" and is issued when severe weather conditions pose a threat to life and property, requiring residents and

authorities to take immediate precautions.



According to weather experts, the sudden change in weather conditions has been triggered by a cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan and adjoining areas, which has enhanced atmospheric instability over northwest India, including Delhi-NCR.





The weather activity is expected to intensify from Friday as the system gains strength, increasing the likelihood of thunderstorms, rain and strong winds across the region.





The prevailing conditions are also expected to bring relief from the heat, with temperatures likely to dip over the next few days under the influence of cloud cover and rainfall. -- PTI

As strong winds swept across parts of the national capital on Thursday night, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alertfor Delhi for the next few hours, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.