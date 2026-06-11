Heat retreats as rainfall cools Uttar Pradesh; more wet weather ahead

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Several parts of Uttar Pradesh received moderate to heavy rainfall during the past 24 hours, bringing relief from the heat and pushing temperatures below normal in many districts, while the India meteorological department (IMD) forecast more rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds over the state.



According to IMD data, Bansgaon in Gorakhpur district recorded the highest rainfall of 75 mm during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday.



Fatehpur tehsil and Ramnagar in Barabanki recorded 48 mm and 46 mm rainfall, respectively, while Azamgarh received 43.6 mm. Dhanghata in Sant Kabir Nagar logged 48 mm rainfall, Gorakhpur city 30.2 mm, Mohammedabad in Ghazipur 30 mm, Gaighat in Ballia 29.2 mm and Ghazipur CWC 28.2 mm.



Katarnia Ghat in Bahraich and Akbarpur in Ambedkar Nagar recorded 25 mm each.



In western Uttar Pradesh, Bareilly recorded the highest rainfall at 40 mm, followed by Muzaffarnagar with 26.7 mm. Sahaswan in Budaun received 17 mm, while Atrauli in Aligarh and Sambhal recorded 16 mm each.



The rainfall was accompanied by a sharp fall in temperatures across eastern Uttar Pradesh. -- PTI