Govt extends excise duty exemption to higher ethanol-petrol blends

20:12

The government has exempted higher ethanol-blended petrol grades from central excise duty to prevent double taxation on fuel blending activities, according to official notifications.



The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) issued notifications exempting ethanol blended petrol (EBP) grades E22, E25, E27 and E30 - containing 22 per cent, 25 per cent, 27 per cent and 30 per cent ethanol respectively - from applicable central excise duties, subject to excise duty having already been paid on petrol and GST having been paid on the ethanol used for blending.



Government sources said the move is intended solely to remove a provision under the Central Excise law that could otherwise treat ethanol blending as a manufacturing activity and result in excise duty being levied a second time on the blended fuel.



"The objective is to avoid any incidence of double taxation," a government source said.



The exemption mirrors the tax treatment already available to existing ethanol-blended petrol grades such as E5, E10 and E20, and does not amount to a reduction in excise duty on petrol sold for domestic consumption, officials said.



The notifications came into force on June 10, the date of their publication in the Official Gazette.



Officials said the tax exemption is a regulatory measure that would facilitate the introduction of higher ethanol blends in the future if required, but does not by itself signal any immediate rollout of E22, E25, E27 or E30 fuels in the retail market.



Officials said the move should not be interpreted as an immediate rollout of higher ethanol blends in the retail market. The exemption is a regulatory requirement because blending ethanol with petrol at fuel depots is considered a manufacturing activity that could otherwise attract excise duty.



The extension of the tax waiver to E22 (blend of 22 per cent ethanol and 78 per cent petrol), E25, E27 and E30 blends is a preliminary step that would facilitate any future introduction of higher ethanol-content fuels, officials said, adding any rollout would be subject to extensive testing and consultations before implementation. -- PTI