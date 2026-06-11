Five-year-old accidental death turns out to be murder in Mumbai; 4 held

22:55

The Mumbai police cracked a five-year-old murder case by arresting four men who allegedly killed a friend over a financial dispute and made it look like a death in a road accident in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district.



Ghatkopar Unit of the Mumbai crime branch nabbed the accused persons following a tip-off, said an official.



Senior police inspector Atmaji Sawant received information indicating that the suspected accidental death was actually a cold-blooded murder, the official said.



The arrested accused were identified as Manoj Narayan Bhandge, Surendra Chandrahas Sonavdekar, Atish Bhagavan More and Ruturaj Shetty.



Following a bitter dispute over financial transactions, the accused allegedly hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Ashpak Mulani alias Nihal, a resident of Malshiras in Solapur district, the official said. -- PTI