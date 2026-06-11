'Choose me or Abhishek': Mamata loyalist's ultimatum

14:36

Senior Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee has issued a clear message to party supremo Mamata Banerjee asking her to select between him or her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.



Kalyan said that while he supports Mamata, he doesn't feel the same about her Abhishek.



Kalyan, a staunch Mamata loyalist, criticised her nephew, calling him "arrogant" and someone who thinks "everyone is beneath him".



He needs to understand that it is because of him that we lost. He also needs to understand that the party is facing this crisis because of him. I cannot tolerate disrespect. I will urge Didi: if you will remain dependent on Abhishek Banerjee, then stick with him-leave me. But if you part ways with Abhishek Banerjee, then I am with you. He has destroyed our party," Kalyan said.