Baseless rumours: Congress on TMC merger

16:22





"Today we had a 3-hour-long meeting of General Secretaries, In-Charges and PCC President of the Nation. Basically, you know the latest situation, which happened in Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand, is a cause of the greatest worry for democracy. The issues in Madhya Pradesh on rejecting the nomination of Meenakshi Natarajan.





"The reason is that she didn't disclose a notice sent by a court. There was no criminal case, FIR, or charge sheet against her. And citing that reason, Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination was rejected.





"On the other hand, the nomination of a BJP-sponsored corporate candidate, who didn't even mention his name properly in the column, was accepted by the Returning Officer in Jharkhand... This shows the pathetic condition of democracy... Today's meeting discussed this issue in detail and we will fight out this issue politically.



"In the coming 2-3 months, we will have a national agitation, even on state and district level... Wherever people are facing difficulties, Congress will share the sentiments with them and fight for them..."



"These are totally baseless rumours. Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, but it was a routine discussion as they (TMC) are an extension of INDIA alliance..."

Congress General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal holds a presser in which among other things, he talks about the TMC: