Air India pays Rs 25 lakh to 96% AI-171 victims' families

15:03

Air India on Thursday said that it has completed interim compensation payments to the vast majority of families affected by the AI-171 crash, which occurred in Ahmedabad on June 12 last year.



According to airline sources, "Air India has provided an interim payment of Rs25 lakh (21,000 GBP) each to the families of the deceased to help address immediate financial needs."



The sources further said, "Interim compensation has been paid to families of 96% of the deceased. The remaining cases are primarily those where documentation is incomplete or where there are ongoing family disputes."



On those injured in the crash, the airline stated, "94% of those who were injured on the ground have either got one-time full and final compensation or interim compensation, based on the nature of injury incurred and any loss of livelihood."



It added that the remaining individuals had collected forms from the helpdesk but had not yet submitted them.



Air India also clarified that the final compensation process is underway. "With most of the interim payments having been disbursed, Air India begun the process for final compensation and is engaging with families," the sources said, adding, "Families or individuals have absolutely no deadline or pressure to accept our offer within a set timeframe."



The airline further highlighted the role of the Tata Group in providing additional support through the AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust.



"Tata Sons set up the AI171 Memorial and Welfare Trust, which is dedicated to supporting those impacted by the AI171 accident," the sources said.



It added, "Tata Sons chairman Mr N Chandrasekaran had announced an ex-gratia financial assistance of Rs1 crore for families of all the deceased as part of Tata group's philanthropic commitments - a measure that goes beyond legal compensation requirements." -- ANI