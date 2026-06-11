HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

AI171 crash anniversary: Air India staff to observe 2-min silence on Friday

Thu, 11 June 2026
Share:
17:28
image
Air India staff will observe a two-minute silence at their workstations on Friday as a mark of respect for those who passed away in the fatal crash of its plane on June 12 last year.

"Employees may observe this moment at their workstations; those at airport check-in counters or engaged in essential ground or flight duties may continue their responsibilities as required," the airline said in an e-mail to the staff.

The two-minute silence will be observed from 1.39 pm to 1.41 pm (IST).

Air India's Boeing 787-8 or Dreamliner with registeration VT-ANB enroute to London Gatwick crashed soon after takeoff on June 12, 2025, killing 241 people onboard and 19 on the ground.

One passenger survived while all 12 crew members died in the accident that happened during the initial climb. Among the passengers who died were citizens from the UK, Portugal, and Canada.

Staff will also pay their respects to the departed souls at the designated areas at the airline's headquarters, training academy, Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, London Heathrow and London Gatwick airports on Friday.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is probing the incident and an interim report or an update is expected soon.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Himachal sailor's kin seek repatriation of body
LIVE! Himachal sailor's kin seek repatriation of body

Third vessel with 20 Indians on board hit by US off Oman
Third vessel with 20 Indians on board hit by US off Oman

India has expressed 'deep worry' and strongly protested to the US after three merchant ships carrying Indian crew members came under attack from the American military off the coast of Oman in four days, resulting in the deaths of three...

US Navy attacked 3 merchant ships, India lodges protest
US Navy attacked 3 merchant ships, India lodges protest

India has strongly protested to the United States after three merchant ships with Indian crew members were attacked by the American military off the coast of Oman, resulting in the deaths of three Indian nationals.

No grounds to reject Natarajan's nomination: Ex-official
No grounds to reject Natarajan's nomination: Ex-official

A former principal secretary of the Madhya Pradesh assembly, Bhagwandev Israni, has claimed that Congress nominee Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha poll nomination was wrongly rejected, arguing she was not required to disclose...

'Won't leave Mamata': Shatrughan as TMC leaders abandon her
'Won't leave Mamata': Shatrughan as TMC leaders abandon her

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha has affirmed his unwavering support for TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, stating he will not abandon her during difficult times. The Asansol MP highlighted Banerjee's past support for him and her...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO