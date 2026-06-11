African woman jumps to death during anti-narcotics raid in Delhi

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During a search of his flat, the police allegedly recovered around 30 grams of MDMA and 1.5 grams of heroin. -- PTI

During a raid by the Anti-Narcotics Squad (ANS) in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area, an African woman died after allegedly jumping from the third-floor balcony of her flat, police said on Thursday.The police also unearthed a suspected methamphetamine manufacturing and raw material storage facility from the premises during the anti-narcotics operation, they said.The development came during the investigation of an NDPS case registered at Burari police station.The police said a team of the ANS was pursuing leads related to the source of narcotics recovered in a case under the NDPS Act, in which an accused identified as Frank Dashmond had earlier been arrested.Acting on information, the police team reached a building in Swaroop Nagar, where they apprehended a man identified as Romeo alias Sky.