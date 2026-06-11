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Abhishek Banerjee appears before CID for questioning

Thu, 11 June 2026
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Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday appeared before the West Bengal CID to face questions in the signature forgery case over the party's choice of Leader of Opposition in the state assembly.

Banerjee skipped three previous appearance notices before the investigating agency sleuths, citing illness and his filing of a challenge petition before the Calcutta high court.

This was the TMC Diamond Harbour MP's first tryst with a state probe agency following the change of guards at Bengal's power corridors. Earlier, he had been questioned on multiple occasions by central agencies -- ED and CBI -- in connection with coal pilferage and school jobs recruitment scams.

He reached CID headquarters 'Bhabani Bhaban' at around 5.50 pm after the high court on Thursday granted him interim protection from any coercive action. The court had directed the TMC MP to appear before the CID at its headquarters by 6 pm on Thursday.

Banerjee returned to Kolkata around 4.30 pm from Delhi, where he had spent the past three days holding meetings with INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi. 

His arrival was marked by chaotic scenes at the airport, where a section of angry people, amid the crowd which had gathered there, shouted "signature chor" slogans at him.

After a nearly 30-minute stopover at his Kalighat residence, Banerjee arrived at Bhabani Bhaban about 10 minutes ahead of the court-stipulated deadline, with the premises wrapped in tight security cover.

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