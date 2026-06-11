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4.7 quake jolts Assam, tremor felt in other NE states

Thu, 11 June 2026
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A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Assam's Cachar district on Thursday night, triggering tremors across parts of the Northeast, though there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The tremor, which occurred at 9.10 pm, was also felt in Meghalaya, including Shillong.

According to the seismic office here, the earthquake struck at a depth of 39 km with its epicentre located in Cachar district at a latitude of 24.941 degrees North and a longitude of 93.007 degrees East.

The tremor was felt in several parts of Assam and neighbouring northeastern states, officials said.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property from Meghalaya or other affected areas. -- PTI

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