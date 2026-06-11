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2 Indian sailors dead, chief engineer missing near Hormuz

Thu, 11 June 2026
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Two Indian sailors have been confirmed dead, and one remains missing following an attack on a commercial vessel near the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI).

General Secretary of FSUI Manoj Yadav said communication with the vessel has been severely disrupted, and details are still being verified.

"We have been unable to establish a connection with the ship," Yadav told ANI, adding, "The latest information I have indicates that two have died, while the Chief Engineer is still reported as missing."

He further said that the three affected sailors were from different Indian states.

"The three are from Himachal Pradesh, Deoria (Uttar Pradesh), and Andhra Pradesh," he said.

Yadav further said that he believes US naval forces were aware of the nationalities of those onboard the vessels and that detention could have been considered as an alternative if instructions were not followed.

"I absolutely refuse to believe that the US lacked information regarding the nationalities of the people on board those ships. That is simply not possible. I am 101% certain that US naval forces knew exactly how many Indians and foreign nationals were on those vessels. If the ships failed to heed their instructions, detaining them was a viable alternative," Yadav said.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had condemned the attack on the vessel MT Settebello off the coast of Oman on Monday, stating that 21 of the 24 Indian crew members onboard had been rescued, while three Indians remained missing.

"We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and 03 Indians are reportedly missing. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation," the MEA said in a statement. -- ANI

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