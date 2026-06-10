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YouTuber who showed gold jewellery videos robbed

Wed, 10 June 2026
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Thieves stole goods worth nearly Rs 1 lakh from the home of a YouTuber, who gained popularity on social media by sharing videos of her "lavish" lifestyle, in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, a police official said on Wednesday.

The official said the police have found some clues that may lead to the arrest of the thieves soon.

According to the police, the theft took place on June 5 at YouTuber Rachna Gurjar's house in Mohani Khyavada village, within the jurisdiction of the Narwar police station.

Narwar police station in-charge Vinay Yadav told PTI that a motorcycle was recovered near the victim's home, which provided some important clues. He said the two-wheeler's chassis and registration number are different. It appears to have been brought from the neighbouring Guna district.

Yadav said, "The accused will be arrested soon, and the entire case will be solved after that."

Citing the FIR, he said the complainant mentioned the theft of items, including four rings, worth Rs 90,000. According to the police, a carton of Red Bull drink worth nearly Rs 8,000 was also stolen from Gurjar's house.

Gurjar is known to share on social media videos of her luxurious home, expensive furnishings, gold and silver jewellery, and flashy lifestyle. Police suspect that the thieves carried out the crime by conducting a recce of the house based on information available on social media.

Following the incident, Gurjar shared a clip on social media, saying she would continue to raise her voice on this issue until the thieves are arrested. PT

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LIVE! YouTuber who showed gold jewellery videos robbed
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