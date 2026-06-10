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US strikes Iran, Tehran hits back with attack on American base

Wed, 10 June 2026
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The US has launched military operations against Iran following the downing of an American Army Apache helicopter near the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

In an official statement, the US Central Command stated, "CENTCOM forces struck Iranian air defense, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz with precision munitions from U.S. Air Force and Navy fighter jets."
 
Detailing the objectives of the military action, the US Central Command added that, "The operation was a proportional response to recent attacks on U.S. forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters."
 
Reaffirming its commitment to regional security, the US Central Command further noted, "U.S. forces remain vigilant and postured to defend against unjustified Iranian aggression."

Following the attack, Iran targetted US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan.

Missile alert sirens sounded in the island kingdom of Bahrain, home to the US Navy's 5th Fleet, which Iran said it targeted for retaliation.
 
Earlier, US President Donald Trump blamed Iran for downing an American Army Apache helicopter while it was on patrol over the strait.

The military action marks a sharp escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran, occurring early Wednesday even as Trump seeks a diplomatic resolution to end the regional conflict. According to US officials, the retaliatory operation involved three rounds of strikes.
 
Trump characterised the military deployment as a deliberate and forceful reaction to the incident. Speaking to ABC News, President Trump affirmed that the United States was responding "in a strong manner" after "what they did with our helicopter last night."

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