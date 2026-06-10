11:51

TMC MP Sushmita Dev resigns from Rajya Sabha. Trinamool Congress is facing an internal turmoil following the party's defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections.



Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday slammed the rebel faction of the party, terming them "traitors" and said even if they get two-thirds MPs, "which they have not", the only option "is to merge with BJP along with two-thirds of the political party".



She said in a post on X that the matter has been settled in a court verdict.



"Even if traitors get 19 MPs (2/3) which they have not - only option is to merge with BJP along with 2/3 of political party. Bhupinder Yadav & @loksabhaspeaker cannot create separate political party or faction. 5 judge bench in Subhash Desai vs. Principal Secretary, Governor of Maharashtra (2023), settled this," she said.