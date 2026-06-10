TMC leader blames Mamata's nephew for poll loss, exodus

16:04

Satabdi Roy





"The sentiment is that the fault doesn't lie with us; if Abhishek or Mamata Banerjee had listened--if our concerns had been heard... Whenever I tried to discuss continuity or specific projects, the response was often, 'not now, not now.' That's why not much got done...





"The last time I spoke to Didi was the day she went to Delhi regarding the SSC matter; we haven't spoken since... We still need to address why so many people voted against us.





"Mamata Banerjee shouldn't have handed over so much authority to Abhishek; she should have retained control while keeping him involved. If the two of them had run the party together, it would have functioned effectively; instead, by granting him such extensive power--and allowing him to empower I-PAC to that extent--things went wrong.





"Mamata Banerjee is a leader who built a party after a long, hard struggle--a struggle that earned her public support, which continues to this day. Yet, she failed to grasp what was happening around her; she seemed to suffer a mental block.





"Why couldn't she make Abhishek understand that he should change his lifestyle? She knows the public well, yet she failed to recognise how the public perceived him--that was her mistake. If Didi had called me herself--given the emotional attachment I had, still have, and will continue to have with her--perhaps I might have stayed with her."



She adds on Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari taking charge of the state, "It's good; he has made a good start. He has initiated the things he spoke about before the election, such as free travel for women and the Annapurna scheme. He is implementing these measures, so the start has been positive. We have expectations that he will deliver; otherwise, the outcome will be just like Trinamool."

Trinamool Congress (TMC) party leader Satabdi Roy on the exodus in the party, "If just two MPs had left, I would have said it was their individual problem... But when twenty MPs left, it showed there were issues--problems faced by so many MPs--that the party never recognised or addressed; this is the result of that.