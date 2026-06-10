'There can be no comparison between Nehru and Modi'

15:10

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday objected to comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Jawaharlal Nehru, saying Indians cannot forget the former PM's sacrifices and his contribution to nation building.



Speaking at the 27th foundation day of his party here, Pawar said PM Modi has become the longest serving PM and there is a portrayal that there is no leader like him.



"Nehru's contribution to nation building and freedom struggle cannot be forgotten and has to be respected," Pawar said.



"He cannot be compared with anyone else. Nehru spent several years in jail during the freedom struggle under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi," the former Union minister said.



Referring to PM Modi becoming the longest-serving PM, Pawar said, "It's good. In a parliamentary democracy, prime minister is a constitutional post and we have to respect it. But Nehru is Nehru and Indians cannot forget his sacrifices."



Pawar slammed Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan for accusing Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi of committing atrocities against Sikhs.



"Such a statement is unacceptable. Operation Blue Star was a sacrifice by Indira Gandhi. Sikhs have worked for the country's security on the borders and food security. Some people took a different path. Some things happened and cannot be forgotten. Indira Gandhi never compromised on the country's prestige and security," he said.



Mahajan sparked a political storm by calling Operation Blue Star a "black day" and equating the 1984 Army action to an invasion by Afghan ruler Ahmad Shah Abdali, following which opposition parties raised demand for his sacking.



Terming Operation Blue Star a "military attack" on the Sikh community's holy shrine, Mahajan alleged that then PM Indira Gandhi had forcibly sent the Army into Punjab and inside the sacred complex. PTI