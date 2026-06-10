Tamil Nadu CM Vijay meets Sonia, Rahul

20:23

Sources said it was a courtesy meeting and the Gandhis extended their best wishes to Vijay for the road ahead.





Two Congress lawmakers were recently inducted into the Vijay-led council of ministers, making the grand old party a part of the government in the southern state for the first time in 59 years. The Congress lost power in Tamil Nadu in 1967.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay met Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday.Vijay, who is on a three-day visit to the national capital, is expected to attend the Niti Aayog governing council meeting on Thursday. This is his second visit to New Delhi after taking up the reins as chief minister of the southern state in May.Vijay met the Gandhis at the 10, Janpath residence of the CPP chief. This was his first meeting with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi after assuming the post of chief minister. Rahul Gandhi had attended Vijay's swearing-in ceremony in Chennai.While in Delhi, Vijay is also expected to meet President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. --