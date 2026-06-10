Spending Cut By 50 Ministries Helps Centre

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The Centre's spending in 2025-2026 (FY26) fell short of the revised estimate (RE) across 50 of the 55 ministries and departments, resulting in total expenditure coming at Rs 59,690 crore below the RE of Rs 49.65 trillion.



Among the top 10 ministries, in terms of Budget allocation, the largest gap between the RE and provisional expenditure was recorded by the ministry of finance, where spending was cut by Rs 39,335 crore from what was estimated.



The ministry of jal shakti followed, with expenditure undershooting the RE by Rs 19,331 crore.



Several other key ministries recorded sizeable spending shortfalls relative to their RE for FY26. The ministry of housing and urban affairs spent Rs 6,893 crore less than budgeted, followed by the ministry of education (Rs 4,967 crore), the ministry of women and child development (Rs 4,913 crore), the ministry of rural development (Rs 3,984 crore), and the ministry of health and family welfare (Rs 3,849 crore).



A handful of ministries, however, exceeded their revised spending targets. The sharpest overshoot was recorded by the ministry of chemicals and fertilisers, where provisional expenditure was Rs 26,677 crore higher than the RE.



The ministry of road transport and highways followed, with spending exceeding the target by Rs 18,595 crore.



Even as the Centre's receipts fell short of projections, lower-than-estimated spending helped narrow the fiscal deficit for FY26 to Rs 15.19 trillion, roughly 97.5 per cent of the RE of Rs 15.58 trillion.



The Rs 39,323 crore reduction in the FY26 fiscal deficit suggests that the government has likely met its target of containing the deficit at 4.4 per cent of GDP, provided nominal GDP for FY26 aligns with the ministry of statistics & programme implementation projection of Rs 345.47 trillion.



-- Krity Ambey, Business Standard