HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Spending Cut By 50 Ministries Helps Centre

Wed, 10 June 2026
Share:
14:13
image
The Centre's spending in 2025-2026 (FY26) fell short of the revised estimate (RE) across 50 of the 55 ministries and departments, resulting in total expenditure coming at Rs 59,690 crore below the RE of Rs 49.65 trillion.

Among the top 10 ministries, in terms of Budget allocation, the largest gap between the RE and provisional expenditure was recorded by the ministry of finance, where spending was cut by Rs 39,335 crore from what was estimated.

The ministry of jal shakti followed, with expenditure undershooting the RE by Rs 19,331 crore.

Several other key ministries recorded sizeable spending shortfalls relative to their RE for FY26. The ministry of housing and urban affairs spent Rs 6,893 crore less than budgeted, followed by the ministry of education (Rs 4,967 crore), the ministry of women and child development (Rs 4,913 crore), the ministry of rural development (Rs 3,984 crore), and the ministry of health and family welfare (Rs 3,849 crore).

A handful of ministries, however, exceeded their revised spending targets. The sharpest overshoot was recorded by the ministry of chemicals and fertilisers, where provisional expenditure was Rs 26,677 crore higher than the RE.

The ministry of road transport and highways followed, with spending exceeding the target by Rs 18,595 crore.

Even as the Centre's receipts fell short of projections, lower-than-estimated spending helped narrow the fiscal deficit for FY26 to Rs 15.19 trillion, roughly 97.5 per cent of the RE of Rs 15.58 trillion.

The Rs 39,323 crore reduction in the FY26 fiscal deficit suggests that the government has likely met its target of containing the deficit at 4.4 per cent of GDP, provided nominal GDP for FY26 aligns with the ministry of statistics & programme implementation projection of Rs 345.47 trillion. 

-- Krity Ambey, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! WB ministers get portfolios; finance for Swapan Dasgupta
LIVE! WB ministers get portfolios; finance for Swapan Dasgupta

'Where's The Letter Which Says 20 MPs Are Leaving TMC?'
'Where's The Letter Which Says 20 MPs Are Leaving TMC?'

'Now if you break the party under the 10th Schedule you have to join another party.' 'You cannot join the NDA as it is not a party. You can only join another party, and that is the BJP.''So the question to ask is that these so-called 20...

TMC's Sushmita Dev resigns as RS MP, meets Assam CM
TMC's Sushmita Dev resigns as RS MP, meets Assam CM

Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev has resigned from the Rajya Sabha, becoming the second TMC MP to do so this week. Speculation suggests she may join the BJP, following a meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, amidst a...

Modi Has Transformed The Vocabulary Of Indian Politics
Modi Has Transformed The Vocabulary Of Indian Politics

Few leaders since Independence have been able to establish such a direct connection with the electorate or shape the national conversation to the extent that Narendra Modi has done over the past decade, points out former Union minister...

Modi gets standing ovation from Cabinet for 4,399-days record
Modi gets standing ovation from Cabinet for 4,399-days record

The Union Cabinet applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru's record. Modi first took office in 2014, was re-elected in 2019, and began...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO