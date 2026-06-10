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Sirens ring out in Bahrain, residents told to shelter

Wed, 10 June 2026
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The Gulf nation of Bahrain activated missile warning sirens on Wednesday morning after Iran announced it had targeted the island in retaliation for US airstrikes on the Islamic Republic.

Bahrain's Interior Ministry urged residents to take shelter as a precaution.

Iran claimed it had struck the headquarters of the US Navy's 5th Fleet in Bahrain, located in the Persian Gulf off the coast of Saudi Arabia.

The 5th Fleet headquarters has come under repeated attacks during the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

The latest US airstrikes on Iran followed the crash of an Army helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz. -- Agencies

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