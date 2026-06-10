Sharp Drop In Soiled Notes Disposed Of By RBI

10:31

The number of soiled banknotes disposed of by the Reserve Bank of India dropped sharply in 2025-2026 because shredding of such notes was interrupted due to the replacement of new machines.



According to the latest data, the central bank disposed of soiled or mutilated notes of 17 billion pieces in FY26 as compared to 23.9 billion pieces in the previous financial year.



The replacement of the shredding machines usually takes four to five months, sources said, adding that during this period, the operation of these machines as well as currency verification & processing system (CVPS) machines remain suspended.



The RBI's annual report noted that the upgradation of banknote processing infrastructure at its Issue offices was going on.



'The disposal of soiled banknotes during 2025-26 has been lower than that of the previous year on account of transient interruptions arising from the replacement of Shredding and Briquetting Systems (SBS) at Issue Offices of the Reserve Bank,' the annual report for FY26 said.



The augmentation of cash processing infrastructure with procurement of new CVPS is also underway.



RBI norms mandate all bank branches to accept and exchange soiled banknotes for full value, including from non-customers.



-- Manojit Saha, Business Standard