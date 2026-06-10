Sensex, Nifty close flat amid fresh tensions in West Asia

17:41

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed higher by 64.42 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 73,983.18.





The index opened higher and jumped 694.25 points, or 0.93 per cent, before hitting a high of 74,613.01 in the first half.





However, profit booking in metal, oil & gas and telecom shares in the second half of the session trimmed most of its intraday gains.

Retreating from its early highs, the 50-share NSE Nifty closed lower by 27.15 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 23,214.95.





The benchmark index hit a high of 23,425.35 and a low of 23,184.60 in intraday trade.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty pared gains to settle flat on Wednesday, dragged by last-hour selling in oil and gas, metal and telecom shares as renewed hostilities between the United States and Iran unsettled investor sentiment.Weak trends in global markets and relentless foreign fund outflows made investors cautious, according to analysts.