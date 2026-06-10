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Sensex, Nifty close flat amid fresh tensions in West Asia

Wed, 10 June 2026
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Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty pared gains to settle flat on Wednesday, dragged by last-hour selling in oil and gas, metal and telecom shares as renewed hostilities between the United States and Iran unsettled investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed higher by 64.42 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 73,983.18.

The index opened higher and jumped 694.25 points, or 0.93 per cent, before hitting a high of 74,613.01 in the first half.

However, profit booking in metal, oil & gas and telecom shares in the second half of the session trimmed most of its intraday gains.

Retreating from its early highs, the 50-share NSE Nifty closed lower by 27.15 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 23,214.95.

The benchmark index hit a high of 23,425.35 and a low of 23,184.60 in intraday trade.

Weak trends in global markets and relentless foreign fund outflows made investors cautious, according to analysts.

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