HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee rises 16 paise to close at 95.25 against US dollar

Wed, 10 June 2026
Share:
21:50
image
The rupee appreciated 16 paise to close at 95.25 against the US dollar on Wednesday, amid likely intervention from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to curb excessive volatility and prevent a further slide in the domestic unit.

Forex traders said the rupee pared its initial losses and settled on a positive note as Brent crude oil prices and the US dollar index retreated from their elevated levels.

Moreover, likely intervention from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also supported the domestic unit at lower levels.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.52, then touched an intraday high of 95.07 and a low of 95.56 against the US dollar. 

The rupee finally ended the session at 95.25, registering a rise of 16 paise from its previous close.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India summons US envoy over attack on vessel
LIVE! India summons US envoy over attack on vessel

TMC sources deny merger talks with Congress
TMC sources deny merger talks with Congress

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has dismissed &quot;baseless&quot; rumours of a possible merger with the Congress, despite recent meetings between TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, which...

'Where's The Letter Which Says 20 MPs Are Leaving TMC?'
'Where's The Letter Which Says 20 MPs Are Leaving TMC?'

'Now if you break the party under the 10th Schedule you have to join another party.' 'You cannot join the NDA as it is not a party. You can only join another party, and that is the BJP.''So the question to ask is that these so-called 20...

'BJP Pressured EC To Oust Natarajan From RS Contest'
'BJP Pressured EC To Oust Natarajan From RS Contest'

'We can never trust the BJP when it comes to elections.'

India Is Lucky To Have Both Nehru And Modi
India Is Lucky To Have Both Nehru And Modi

If one has to compare the tenures of the two prime ministers one must credit Nehru with laying the foundations on which Modi is building a grand edifice, asserts Colonel Anil A Athale (retd).

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO