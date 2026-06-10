Rupee rises 16 paise to close at 95.25 against US dollar

21:50

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.52, then touched an intraday high of 95.07 and a low of 95.56 against the US dollar.





The rupee finally ended the session at 95.25, registering a rise of 16 paise from its previous close.

The rupee appreciated 16 paise to close at 95.25 against the US dollar on Wednesday, amid likely intervention from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to curb excessive volatility and prevent a further slide in the domestic unit.Forex traders said the rupee pared its initial losses and settled on a positive note as Brent crude oil prices and the US dollar index retreated from their elevated levels.Moreover, likely intervention from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also supported the domestic unit at lower levels.