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RS polls: Nomination papers of BJP-backed Independent candidate found valid

Wed, 10 June 2026
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Amid a high-voltage drama over Bharatiya Janata Party-backed Independent candidate Nathwani Parimal's nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls in Jharkhand, the returning officer on Wednesday said his papers were found 'valid'.

The order came amid Congress's protest in Ranchi, demanding cancellation of the nomination of Nathwani, an industrialist and an MP of the Upper House of Parliament from Andhra Pradesh.

The Congress, a constituent of the state's ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led coalition, accused Nathwani of providing false and incomplete information in the affidavit attached to his nomination papers.

"The nomination paper of Shri Nathwani Parimal is found to be valid and is hereby accepted under Section 36 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951," Returning Officer Ranjeet Kumar said in his order.

Nathwani on Monday filed his nomination papers as the third Rajya Sabha candidate in Jharkhand where polls will be held for two seats.

JMM candidate Baidyanath Ram and Congress nominee Pranav Jha earlier filed their nominations, and their papers were found valid during scrutiny on Tuesday.  -- PTI

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