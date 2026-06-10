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People have understood importance of political stability: Modi

Wed, 10 June 2026
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As he became India's longest continuously serving elected prime minister, Narendra Modi on Wednesday said people of the country have now understood the importance of political stability and the decisiveness of a stable government.

Modi also said the dream of a 'Viksit Bharat' does not belong to a person or party, but has become the resolve of every person in the country.

"For me, people represent God," he said at a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) conclave in New Delhi.

"People of the country have understood the importance of political stability at the national level. It is their maturity that they gave me an opportunity to serve them for such a long time," Modi said.

"Many decades before 2014 were full of instability and upheavals but people are now witnessing the work of a stable government and are admiring its decisiveness," he added.

Modi also said a big success of 12 years of NDA rule was that it freed the country from the Congress' 'vicious trap'.

"When the NDA won in 2014, I had said today there is a dawn of a new hope for the common person. After Congress' betrayal, people showed confidence in us. As an NDA family, we have strengthened the confidence that people have on us," Modi said.

Congratulatory messages from world leaders, standing ovation at an Union Cabinet meeting and 'pooja-aarti' by Bharatiya Janata Party leaders across the country marked Modi's longest continuous run as an elected prime minister on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Modi crossed the record of Jawaharlal Nehru's 4,398 days in power as an elected prime minister following the 1952 general elections.

Nehru's stint from 1947 to 1952 was as head of an interim government as elections were not held till 1952.  -- PTI

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