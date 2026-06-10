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Parties which split away from Cong should return: Raut

Wed, 10 June 2026
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Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said the parties like the Trinamool Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar which were once part of the Congress should reunite and strengthen the grand old party.

Such reunification was the 'need of the hour', and thinking on these lines was already underway in the Congress and other parties, he claimed.

"We keep talking in private that the constituents which quit the Congress and formed their own parties should come under the Congress flag and make it strong. This is the need of the hour," Raut told reporters in Mumbai, referring to the Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, the Biju Janata Dal, and some parties from Telangana.

These parties need Congress' help in their respective states, the Rajya Sabha MP said.

"Everyone, may it be leaders or parties, who has left the Congress wants its assistance. So you must come together and make Congress more powerful and give an alternative (to the ruling BJP-led NDA)," he said.

"As per my information, there is some thinking about it in Congress and other parties," Raut added.  -- PTI

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