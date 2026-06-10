Nepal has not banned Indian mangoes, says govt

22:52

The government on Wednesday dismissed as 'factually incorrect and misleading' media reports claiming Nepal has banned or suspended imports of Indian mangoes, saying exports to the neighbouring country continue uninterrupted.





The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said Nepal's Plant Quarantine and Pesticide Management Centre has itself clarified on June 10 that no ban has been imposed on Indian mangoes.





"...certain media reports have informed that Nepal has imposed a ban or suspension on the import of mangoes from India. These reports are factually incorrect and misleading," the ministry said in a statement.





"Imports continue to be permitted subject to prescribed phytosanitary requirements. Import permits and release orders are being issued upon compliance with these requirements," it said.





Since January 2026, India has exported 149 consignments totalling 2,005 tonnes of mangoes to Nepal. In June alone, 18 consignments amounting to 266 tonnes have been shipped so far, the statement said.





Nepal has recently revised certain import conditions, including introducing a Hot Water Treatment (HWT) requirement. India said it is facilitating exports in compliance with the new norms.





However, New Delhi has conveyed its concerns to Kathmandu over the introduction of new phytosanitary measures without prior consultation, and is pursuing the matter through bilateral channels under the WTO's Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) Agreement and the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) framework.





Traders and stakeholders have been advised to rely on official communications and disregard unverified reports about alleged restrictions on mango exports to Nepal, the ministry said. -- PTI