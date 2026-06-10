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Must get out of 'neither war nor peace' policy: Iranian President

Wed, 10 June 2026
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday said that Iran must move beyond a prolonged state of "neither war nor peace", revealing that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had allowed negotiations and dialogue to continue as a means of resolving the situation, as per the Iranian news agency ISNA.

As reported by ISNA, speaking at the third "Amin Iran" ceremony at Tehran's Vahdat Hall in memory of the "martyred leader", Pezeshkian stressed that military confrontation was not in Iran's interest but insisted the country would not yield to external pressure.

"We must get out of the 'neither war nor peace' policy. War is definitely not in the country's interest, but if they attack our land and territory, we will definitely not surrender and will not back down," he said.

The president recounted his regular meetings with the late Supreme Leader during his presidency and said the late Khamenei repeatedly emphasised the need to resolve the impasse between conflict and diplomacy.

"The martyred Leader repeatedly stated that the situation of 'neither war nor peace' must be resolved," Pezeshkian said.

Describing internal discussions over diplomacy, he said that despite public messaging rejecting negotiations, he argued that dialogue was necessary if the government sought to break the deadlock. -- PTI

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