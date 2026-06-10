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Modi shares jhalmuri and a message at NDA meet

Wed, 10 June 2026
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The humble jhalmuri found itself in the political spotlight once again at the 12th anniversary conclave of the ruling National Democratic Alliance at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Wednesday.

And yet again, this was courtesy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had sent the popular Bengali snack's stock soaring by consuming it at a campaign pitstop during the West Bengal Assembly polls.

Modi shared a video clip on Instagram showing West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari serving him jhalmuri -- essentially a mixture of puffed rice, crunchy vegetables, spices, and a drizzle of mustard oil -- at a makeshift stall set up at the NDA meeting venue.

The images brought back memories of the Bengal polls, when Modi's jhalmuri break had drawn a 'drama' barb from Trinamool Congress supremo and the then chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Modi had then hit back with a pun, saying while he enjoyed the snack, the TMC felt the jhal (heat).

With the TMC having suffered a resounding defeat at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the polls, Modi on Wednesday appeared to gently rub it in once again.

"Sharing Jhalmuri with fellow NDA leaders at the NDA meeting today," Modi captioned the video.

BJP chief Nitin Nabin, Union ministers H D Kumaraswamy and Chirag Paswan, BJP ally and Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha, Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad and Bodoland People's Front chief Hagrama Mohilary stood around the prime minister as he munched on the snack.

As Adhikari handed over a serving of jhalmuri to Modi, the prime minister responded with a thank you.

Modi then served portions of it to Nabin and Nishad.

The everyday snack was catapulted to political stardom after Modi made an unscheduled stop at a modest jhalmuri shop in Jhargram during his Bengal poll campaign on April 19.

What began as a roadside snack break soon became a political talking point. -- PTI

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