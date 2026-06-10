Meloni congratulates Modi: 'Was a pleasure to meet in Rome'

13:06

Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, "extends her heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being India's longest continuously serving PM."



She tweets, "Congratulations to PM Narendra Modi who today becomes the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in the history of India. It has been a pleasure to meet again in Rome in recent weeks and to launch together a Special Strategic Partnership that looks to the future to create new opportunities for our Nations and our peoples."



PM Modi surpassed former PM Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,398 consecutive days served after the first general election.



PM Modi termed public service as the biggest test of good governance.



Sharing a Sanskrit shloka on X, PM Modi said defined humility, dedication and dutifulness as virtues to earn public trust. He posted, "Public service is the biggest test of good governance. Only a person who works continuously with humility, dedication and dutifulness earns public trust."