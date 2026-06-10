Mamata's nephew meets Rahul in Delhi amid rebellion

13:50

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee met Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday at 10 Janpath in the national capital.



The meeting comes amidst the continuous resignations of leaders and the ongoing political crisis within the TMC. Earlier on Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee met Congress Parliamentary Chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi.



Earlier in the day, TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev resigned from the primary membership of the party, while affirming that she doesn't want a situation where she is in "two boats."



"What prompted me to take this decision is a very long story. In politics, I don't think everything needs to be revealed. I did not want to be in a situation where I was in two boats. That is not the right way to do politics," she said.



On June 8, Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigned as a member of the Upper House of Parliament and from the primary membership of the TMC. -- ANI