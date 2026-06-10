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Major fire at Kolkata govt building; BJP says sabotage

Wed, 10 June 2026
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A massive fire broke out at a nine-storey government building in Kolkata in the pre-office hours on Wednesday morning, forcing the deployment of 17 fire tenders that contained the blaze before the smouldering embers turned to flames in the afternoon.

The building housed the South 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad office.

Sources said Trinamool Congress leader Jahangir Khan, who is the chairman of the roads and transport standing committee of the zilla parishad, had his office on the third floor of the building.

The BJP has alleged that the fire was an act of sabotage.

Khan, who branded himself as 'Pushpa' during the Assembly polls, was arrested on Monday on extortion and other charges.

There was no injury in the blaze first noticed around 9.50 am on the third floor of the building in Kolkata's Alipore area, officials said.

The fire later spread to other parts of the building.

One person trapped on the top floor was rescued, they added.

After a couple of hours, fire department officials said the blaze had largely been contained.

However, in the afternoon, flames were seen raging on the top two floors, forcing firefighting operations to intensify.

"Fresh flames have been noticed on the upper floors. Firefighting operation is continuing, and 17 fire tenders are at the scene," a fire department officer said.

According to officials, the blaze spread from the third and fourth floors, where the concentration of the fire was the highest during the initial stages of the operation.

They said that firefighting efforts were hampered initially as a sky ladder could not be brought close to the building because of the paucity of space around the premises.

Heavy smoke initially made it difficult for firefighters to enter the building through the staircases.

They sprayed water from outside before gradually moving into the building.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, fire department officials said, adding that the possibility of a short circuit igniting the flames could not be ruled out.

As the fire raged on, political allegations also surfaced.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar alleged that there was a possibility of sabotage and claimed that an attempt could have been made to destroy evidence. He demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

BJP leader Rakesh Singh also demanded that the possible role of Trinamool Congress leaders in the fire be investigated.

There was no immediate reaction from the Trinamool Congress to the BJP leaders' allegations.  -- PTI

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