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Iranian WC players can arrive in US only day before match

Wed, 10 June 2026
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Iran's national football team, who are currently training in Tijuana, Mexico, will be permitted to arrive in the United States the day before their matches, the Department of Homeland Security said.

The clarification comes after media reports over the weekend quoted Iran's ambassador to Mexico, Abolfazl Pasandideh, as saying that the team would be required to enter and exit the United States on the same day of their matches, raising concerns over travel logistics and possible impact on performance, according to Reuters.

Officials have now confirmed that the squad will be allowed to arrive a day prior to each fixture, easing earlier uncertainty surrounding their match-day movement arrangements.

"These statements are untrue. "Thanks to the generosity of President (Donald) Trump the Iranian team will be able to arrive the day before their matches," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"Their visas don't specify anything about them having to leave at a certain time," he said.

The FIFA World Cup is set to begin on June 12 (Friday) as per Indian Standard Time (IST), with Iran scheduled to face New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 16, Belgium on June 22, and Egypt in Seattle on June 27. -- ANI

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