Iran war ramps up: Jordan intercepts 5 Iranian missiles

09:55

The Jordanian military on Wednesday announced that its air defence systems had successfully intercepted and destroyed multiple projectiles launched from Iranian territory, neutralising an imminent threat over its eastern region.



According to reports citing the military command, the country's defence units intercepted and shot down five missiles launched from Iran that were targeting the Al-Azraq area in Jordan's Zarqa province.



As Al Jazeera reported on the unfolding regional escalation, the armed forces confirmed that the defensive operations managed to prevent any direct impacts on populated infrastructure. According to the official statement, the mid-air interceptions resulted in falling debris but caused no casualties or property damage.



Following the mid-air engagements, specialised military units were immediately dispatched to the impact zones to secure the crash sites. Military engineering teams have been deployed to secure the missile remnants and clear any potential explosives, it added.



Highlighting the kingdom's strict posture amid heightened regional friction, Al Jazeera noted that Amman remains determined to safeguard its sovereign borders against external threats. The official statement emphasised that Jordan's armed forces are operating at the highest level of readiness and will not tolerate any violations of the country's airspace.



Contrasting Jordan's reports of successful interceptions, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that it targeted and destroyed hangars housing F-35 fighter jets, along with targeting about 21 American air and naval bases, ISNA reported on Wednesday. Citing the IRGC, the Iranian broadcaster said four key locations were hit, including the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base and the US Army's command-and-control centre at the Al-Azraq base in Jordan, which it claimed to have completely destroyed. -- ANI