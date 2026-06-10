Iran discusses US strikes with Saudi, Turkiye

12:32

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held separate telephonic conversations overnight with his counterparts in Saudi Arabia and Turkiye to review intensifying geopolitical friction, it was reported by the country's IRNA news agency.



The diplomatic dialogues focused primarily on a thorough assessment of the latest regional developments following the US attacks on areas in southern Iran, according to the report.



During these high-level exchanges, the US military aggression and the violation of Iran's national sovereignty and territorial integrity were strongly condemned by Araghchi.



The Iranian Foreign Minister further utilised the platform to signal Tehran's unwavering position on armed pushback.



The inherent right of Iran's legitimate self-defence and the launch of retaliatory responses by Iran's armed forces against aggressors were explicitly emphasised by Araghchi during the deliberations, it was further reported by the news agency.



Providing immediate context to these diplomatic warnings, a significant geographical expansion of the ongoing West Asian conflict unfolded simultaneously on the ground as Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a drone attack against the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, according to Tasnim News Agency. -- ANI