HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Iran discusses US strikes with Saudi, Turkiye

Wed, 10 June 2026
Share:
12:32
image
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held separate telephonic conversations overnight with his counterparts in Saudi Arabia and Turkiye to review intensifying geopolitical friction, it was reported by the country's IRNA news agency.

The diplomatic dialogues focused primarily on a thorough assessment of the latest regional developments following the US attacks on areas in southern Iran, according to the report.

During these high-level exchanges, the US military aggression and the violation of Iran's national sovereignty and territorial integrity were strongly condemned by Araghchi.

The Iranian Foreign Minister further utilised the platform to signal Tehran's unwavering position on armed pushback.

The inherent right of Iran's legitimate self-defence and the launch of retaliatory responses by Iran's armed forces against aggressors were explicitly emphasised by Araghchi during the deliberations, it was further reported by the news agency.

Providing immediate context to these diplomatic warnings, a significant geographical expansion of the ongoing West Asian conflict unfolded simultaneously on the ground as Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a drone attack against the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, according to Tasnim News Agency. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Meloni congratulates Modi: 'Was a pleasure to meet in Rome'
LIVE! Meloni congratulates Modi: 'Was a pleasure to meet in Rome'

TMC's Sushmita Dev resigns as RS MP, meets Assam CM
TMC's Sushmita Dev resigns as RS MP, meets Assam CM

Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev has resigned from the Rajya Sabha, becoming the second TMC MP to do so this week. Speculation suggests she may join the BJP, following a meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, amidst a...

TMC's paradox: Anti-BJP in Kolkata, pro-NDA in New Delhi
TMC's paradox: Anti-BJP in Kolkata, pro-NDA in New Delhi

The TMC is grappling with an extraordinary internal paradox as its legislative faction in West Bengal pledges 'constructive opposition' against the BJP, while a significant portion of its Lok Sabha MPs surprisingly aligns with the...

Fire Causes Google Cloud Outage In Key Indian Metros
Fire Causes Google Cloud Outage In Key Indian Metros

Google Cloud services in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai are experiencing network disruptions and elevated latency due to a fire at a third-party data centre in Delhi. The incident led to an emergency power shutdown,...

Iran targets 21 US bases, F-35 hangars after Apache downing
Iran targets 21 US bases, F-35 hangars after Apache downing

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed to have targeted and destroyed hangars of F-35 fighter jets and struck 21 American air and naval bases across West Asia and the Gulf region, including the US Army's command and...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO