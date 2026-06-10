HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India summons US envoy over attack on vessel

Wed, 10 June 2026
Share:
21:55
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
India on Wednesday summoned the United States' Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks and lodged a protest over the attack on commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, in which three Indian crew members remain missing.

Nagaraj Naidu, Additional Secretary (Americas) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), summoned Meeks hours after New Delhi strongly condemned the strike on the vessel carrying 24 Indian crew members.

The Ministry of External Affairs said 21 Indians have been rescued while efforts are underway to trace the three missing crew members.

It reiterated India's call for immediate de-escalation of tensions in the region, protection of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure, and restoration of free and safe navigation through international waters.

India also said its embassy in Oman is closely coordinating with local authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India summons US envoy over attack on vessel
LIVE! India summons US envoy over attack on vessel

TMC sources deny merger talks with Congress
TMC sources deny merger talks with Congress

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has dismissed &quot;baseless&quot; rumours of a possible merger with the Congress, despite recent meetings between TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, which...

'Where's The Letter Which Says 20 MPs Are Leaving TMC?'
'Where's The Letter Which Says 20 MPs Are Leaving TMC?'

'Now if you break the party under the 10th Schedule you have to join another party.' 'You cannot join the NDA as it is not a party. You can only join another party, and that is the BJP.''So the question to ask is that these so-called 20...

'BJP Pressured EC To Oust Natarajan From RS Contest'
'BJP Pressured EC To Oust Natarajan From RS Contest'

'We can never trust the BJP when it comes to elections.'

India Is Lucky To Have Both Nehru And Modi
India Is Lucky To Have Both Nehru And Modi

If one has to compare the tenures of the two prime ministers one must credit Nehru with laying the foundations on which Modi is building a grand edifice, asserts Colonel Anil A Athale (retd).

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO