India summons US envoy over attack on vessel

21:55

Image only for representation

The Ministry of External Affairs said 21 Indians have been rescued while efforts are underway to trace the three missing crew members.





It reiterated India's call for immediate de-escalation of tensions in the region, protection of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure, and restoration of free and safe navigation through international waters.

India on Wednesday summoned the United States' Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks and lodged a protest over the attack on commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, in which three Indian crew members remain missing.Nagaraj Naidu, Additional Secretary (Americas) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), summoned Meeks hours after New Delhi strongly condemned the strike on the vessel carrying 24 Indian crew members.India also said its embassy in Oman is closely coordinating with local authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation. --