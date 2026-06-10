HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India 'closely monitoring' incident involving vessel off Oman coast

Wed, 10 June 2026
Share:
19:55
image
Amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region, the Indian Embassy in Muscat on Wednesday said it is 'closely monitoring' an incident involving a vessel off the coast of Oman.

In a post on X, the Indian mission also said that it is in close touch with the local authorities on the issue, without disclosing any details.

"We have learnt of an incident involving a vessel off the coast of Oman. We are closely monitoring the situation and in close touch with the local authorities. We shall update soon," it said.

The development comes a day after the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said that 24 Indian crew members of a Palau-flagged merchant tanker were rescued in coordination with Omani authorities, following a "missile attack" on the vessel off the coast of Oman. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Emails warn of blasts at multiple locations in Mumbai
LIVE! Emails warn of blasts at multiple locations in Mumbai

'BJP Pressured EC To Oust Natarajan From RS Contest'
'BJP Pressured EC To Oust Natarajan From RS Contest'

'We can never trust the BJP when it comes to elections.'

'Real TMC' rules out merger with Cong, to support NDA
'Real TMC' rules out merger with Cong, to support NDA

Rebel leader Ritabrata Banerjee has declared his dissident camp as the 'real Trinamool Congress,' claiming the support of 64 MLAs and a growing number of MPs, and explicitly stating they have no plans to merge with the Congress.

Bengal Cong divided over merger talks with Trinamool
Bengal Cong divided over merger talks with Trinamool

Speculation about a possible rapprochement or merger between the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has exposed deep divisions within the Congress's West Bengal unit, with senior state leaders vocally opposing any alliance with...

How BJP Outplays Congress On Political Chessboard
How BJP Outplays Congress On Political Chessboard

The rejection of senior Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination papers transformed what should have been a routine Rajya Sabha election into a lesson in contemporary political warfare.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO