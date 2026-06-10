Humble king attains prosperity: Modi on longest serving PM

10:37

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi became India's longest continuously serving PM on Wednesday, he termed public service as the biggest test of good governance.



Sharing a Sanskrit shloka on X, PM Modi said defined humility, dedication and dutifulness as virtues to earn public trust.



He posted, "Public service is the biggest test of good governance. Only a person who works continuously with humility, dedication and dutifulness earns public trust."



"Sadanuraktprakritih prajapalantatparh. Vineetatma hi Nripatirbhuyasi Shriyamashnute (Who is always devoted to the care of the people. A king who is humble attains greater prosperity)," the post read.



PM Modi has officially become India's longest continuously serving Prime Minister, crossing the 4,399-day milestone in office. He has surpassed former PM Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,398 consecutive days served after the first general election.



NDA leaders, global dignitaries and prominent personalities from various fields have poured in congratulatory messages for the Prime Minister.