HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Humble king attains prosperity: Modi on longest serving PM

Wed, 10 June 2026
Share:
10:37
image
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi became India's longest continuously serving PM on Wednesday, he termed public service as the biggest test of good governance.

Sharing a Sanskrit shloka on X, PM Modi said defined humility, dedication and dutifulness as virtues to earn public trust.

He posted, "Public service is the biggest test of good governance. Only a person who works continuously with humility, dedication and dutifulness earns public trust."

"Sadanuraktprakritih prajapalantatparh. Vineetatma hi Nripatirbhuyasi Shriyamashnute (Who is always devoted to the care of the people. A king who is humble attains greater prosperity)," the post read.

PM Modi has officially become India's longest continuously serving Prime Minister, crossing the 4,399-day milestone in office. He has surpassed former PM Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,398 consecutive days served after the first general election.

NDA leaders, global dignitaries and prominent personalities from various fields have poured in congratulatory messages for the Prime Minister.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Humble king attains prosperity: Modi on 'longest serving PM'
LIVE! Humble king attains prosperity: Modi on 'longest serving PM'

Iran targets 21 US bases, F-35 hangars after Apache downing
Iran targets 21 US bases, F-35 hangars after Apache downing

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed to have targeted and destroyed hangars of F-35 fighter jets and struck 21 American air and naval bases across West Asia and the Gulf region, including the US Army's command and...

Modi overtakes Nehru as India's longest-serving elected PM
Modi overtakes Nehru as India's longest-serving elected PM

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to hold a crucial meeting to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming India's longest continuously serving elected prime minister, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,399 days.

India Is Lucky To Have Both Nehru And Modi
India Is Lucky To Have Both Nehru And Modi

If one has to compare the tenures of the two prime ministers one must credit Nehru with laying the foundations on which Modi is building a grand edifice, asserts Colonel Anil A Athale (retd).

Big twist: RS nomination of Cong's Natarajan rejected
Big twist: RS nomination of Cong's Natarajan rejected

A complaint was submitted by BJP candidate Mahesh Kewat, contesting the third Rajya Sabha seat, to the Returning Officer alleging that Natarajan deliberately hid information about a case filed against her in Telangana.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO