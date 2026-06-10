Google Cloud services face disruption in India

11:24

Google Cloud services in major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai, are experiencing network disruptions and elevated latency following a fire at a third-party data centre facility in the national capital.



The fire necessitated an emergency power shutdown of networking equipment, which isolated a local Point of Presence (POP) in Delhi and reduced available network capacity in the metro area, according to an update on the Google Cloud Service Health dashboard.



The incident began late Tuesday night. "Network traffic to Google Cloud originating from Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and surrounding areas is experiencing intermittent periods of elevated latency and possible packet loss," the company stated.



To address the reduced local serving capabilities, Google said it has rerouted significant traffic from the impacted facility in Delhi. -- PTI