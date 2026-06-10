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Gold slumps Rs 4,300, silver tanks Rs 10,000

Wed, 10 June 2026
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Gold prices slumped by Rs 4,300 to Rs 1.56 lakh per 10 grams while silver crashed by Rs 10,000 to Rs 2.45 lakh per kg in the national capital on Wednesday as a fresh jump in crude oil rates and a strong US dollar weakened demand for the precious metals.

According to local marketmen, gold of 99.9 per cent purity depreciated by Rs 4,300, or nearly 3 per cent, to Rs 1,56,000 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) against the last close of Rs 1,60,300 per 10 grams.

Silver prices plunged by Rs 10,000, or 4 per cent, to Rs 2,45,700 per kg (inclusive of all taxes) from the previous closing level of Rs 2,55,700 per kg.

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