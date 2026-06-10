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Emails warn of blasts at multiple locations in Mumbai

Wed, 10 June 2026
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The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday received emails allegedly containing references to Khalistan "warning" of explosions at multiple locations in Mumbai, including the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and the mayor's office, officials said.

The emails, sent to several official email IDs of the civic corporation, prompted security agencies to launch an investigation, they said.        

According to officials, the emails warned of bomb blasts at the mayor's office, CMO, the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) building and civic offices.

They allegedly mentioned "Khalistan National Army" and included inflammatory and threatening content targeting various organisations and institutions, BMC officials said.

Senior civic and security officials and the Mumbai Police were subsequently alerted.

The emails, with similar content, claimed that an improvised explosive device-laden car would be used to trigger a blast at the Mumbai mayor's office at 1.11 pm. It also allegedly carried bomb threats to the BSE building, the CMO and BMC offices at specified times

The police registered a case against unidentified persons under section 351 (1) (B) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for criminal intimidation and launched an investigation, while security has been stepped up at the civic headquarters and Mayor Ritu Twade's office.

Tawde, meanwhile, said she would not be intimidated by a bomb threat email and would continue to discharge her public duties.

She expressed confidence that the police and civic administration would take appropriate legal action in the matter.

In a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon, Tawde said she received the threatening email around 9.20 am and was immediately informed by the BMC's disaster management cell and subsequently by the police.        

Despite the threat, the mayor attended the scheduled meetings at the BMC headquarters to ensure that public work and important pre-planned official functions were not disrupted, the release said.

"My duty has always been my first priority and will continue to be so," Tawde said.

The mayor also said she had learnt that mayors of some other cities in Maharashtra had received similar threats and that the possibility of a larger conspiracy could not be ruled out. 

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