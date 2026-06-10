Dubiously invented milestone: Cong slams PM on 'record'

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The PM with the former president Ram Nath Kovind

The Congress on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he may have passed a "self-proclaimed and dubiously invented" milestone but he is a "millstone" around India's neck, presiding over the "murder of democracy".



The opposition party's attack came as Modi became India's longest continuously serving elected prime minister.



Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Jawaharlal Nehru became prime minister of India on August 15, 1947 presiding over a stellar Cabinet - the likes of which have rarely been seen in the world.



Over the next five years, modern India came into being, he said on X.



"Over 560 princely states were integrated peacefully into the Indian Union, the Constitution of India was debated and adopted, zamindari was abolished, reservations for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes were put in place, a number of multipurpose irrigation-cum-power projects were launched, the infrastructure for science and technology capability was established (including in nuclear energy), and India emerged as a force in global affairs," Ramesh said.



Electoral rolls bearing 170 million registered voters were prepared to ensure universal adult franchise and free India's first General Elections were held between October 1951 and February 1952, he said.



"The 1947-52 record of achievements of India with Nehru as PM and in which stalwarts like Sardar Patel, Dr Ambedkar, Dr Rajendra Prasad, C Rajagopalachari, and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad played such a pivotal role is now sought to be erased by Mr Modi who has a pathological fixation on Nehru," the Congress general secretary in-charge communications alleged.