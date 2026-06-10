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Deeply touched by good wishes: Modi

Wed, 10 June 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his gratitude for the good wishes conveyed by people for his feat of becoming the longest continuously serving elected PM of India and said he considers it a privilege to have the opportunity to serve Bharat.

Modi on Wednesday crossed the record of Jawaharlal Nehru's 4,398 days in power as an elected prime minister.

'Deeply touched by the good wishes conveyed by people from all walks of life today and over the last few days. While I may not have been able to respond to each message individually, I cherish every greeting conveyed,' he said in a post on X.

The PM said he considers it a privilege to have the opportunity to serve Bharat and contribute to the nation's development journey.

'Over the years, the people of India have repeatedly voted for stability, good governance and development. Their trust has been my greatest source of strength. I remain fully committed to working with even greater dedication to realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat and fulfil the aspirations of 140 crore Indians,' Modi said.

Nehru's stint from 1947 to 1952 was as head of an interim government as elections were not held till 1952.  -- PTI

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