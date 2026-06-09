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Vizag plant mishap victims' kin to get Rs 1.72 cr each

Tue, 09 June 2026
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18:00
Representational image. Pic: ANI
Representational image. Pic: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday said the families of regular employees killed in the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (Vizag Steel Plant) accident will receive a compensation of Rs 1.72 crore each, while those of the contract staff would be paid Rs 45.75 lakh each.

A severe explosion erupted at the Steel Melt Shop-1 of the plant during casting operations involving molten steel on Monday evening, killing eight workers and injuring six others. The blast triggered a massive fire.

The deputy CM said the compensation package would include all statutory and terminal benefits due to the deceased employees.

"From the government's side, the families of deceased regular employees will receive compensation of Rs 1.72 crore each, while those of the contract staff would be paid Rs 45.75 lakh each. In addition to their entitled terminal benefits, the families of the deceased will also receive an ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh," Kalyan told reporters.

He said one member from each bereaved family would be provided employment, while workers who sustained severe injuries would receive compensation of Rs 10 lakh each.

He added that RINL would bear the entire cost of treatment for the injured workers.

The deputy CM further said that the education of the children of steel plant employees would continue uninterrupted and that the same benefit would also be extended to the children of the deceased workers.

According to Kalyan, the kin of the deceased would be allowed to stay in the steel plant quarters until the date on which the deceased employee would have attained superannuation.

Family members presently residing outside the township would also be permitted to stay in the steel plant quarters if they wished, he added.

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