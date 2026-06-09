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US crew rescued after chopper goes down near Hormuz

Tue, 09 June 2026
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An aviation rescue operation successfully recovered a flight crew after a US military helicopter gunship went down near the Strait of Hormuz, according to a report by The New York Times.

Attributing the information to two people briefed on the incident, the media outlet highlighted that the exact trigger behind the crash of the Apache attack helicopter remains unconfirmed.

The security development comes at a highly volatile moment for regional stability, occurring just as the fragile US-Iran ceasefire has become increasingly tenuous.

This regional volatility forms the backdrop against which US President Donald Trump has asserted that the United States will achieve "total victory" over Iran within the next fortnight. According to a CNN report, Trump expressed immense confidence that a fresh nuclear deal is well within reach.

This optimistic projection came just as Iran and Israel stepped back from a volatile weekend escalation of retaliatory military strikes.

The US President voiced these claims during a campaign tele-rally, which is a virtual phone event designed to address large groups of supporters remotely. -- ANI

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