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Trump says Iran war will end in 2 weeks with 'total win'

Tue, 09 June 2026
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US President Donald Trump has asserted that the United States will achieve "total victory" over Iran within the next fortnight, expressing immense confidence that a fresh nuclear deal is well within reach, according to a CNN report.

This optimistic projection came just as Iran and Israel stepped back from a volatile weekend escalation of retaliatory military strikes.

The US President voiced these claims during a campaign tele-rally, which is a virtual phone event designed to address large groups of supporters remotely. Trump utilised the political platform to generate momentum for Senator Lindsey Graham, who is currently facing a competitive challenge in an upcoming Republican primary election.

Maintaining that backroom diplomacy with Tehran was yielding significant results, Trump detailed the willingness of the other side to capitulate to Washington's key strategic demands.

"We're negotiating now, and they want to make a very good deal. They're willing to give us everything, they're willing to give us no nuclear weapon," Trump said.

Linking the successful resolution of the geopolitical stand-off to domestic economic relief, the US President predicted an imminent breakthrough that would reshape global energy markets.

"I think we are winning that battle, but you're really going to win it over the next two weeks when we declare total victory. It'll be a total victory. It'll happen very soon, and oil prices will come tumbling down," he added.

These confident declarations coincided with a visible de-escalation between regional rivals Iran and Israel, who appeared to halt a sudden flurry of cross-border missile barrages that had erupted over the weekend.

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